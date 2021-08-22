Former UP Chief Minister and BJP Leader Kalyan Singh passed way on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the veteran leader at the latter's residence in Lucknow today. He had tweeted earlier, "Kalyan Singh ji made Jan Kalyan his life mantra. He worked for the development of UP & the nation. He became synonymous with honesty & good administration."

