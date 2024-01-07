Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Sunday, January 7, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur. During his meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also presented PM Narendra Modi with a memento depicting Lord Ganesh. Besides, he also gifted a shawl with the meenakari craft of the state to PM Modi. PM Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Governor Meets PM Modi in Jaipur

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur today. The Governor also presented the Prime Minister with a memento depicting Lord Ganesh as well as a shawl with the meenakari craft of the state. pic.twitter.com/kQLr9xGuc5 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) January 7, 2024

