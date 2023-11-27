Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a vibrant roadshow in Hyderabad as part of the Telangana Elections campaign. With just days remaining before the polling day on November 30 for the 2023 Assembly elections, the PM's convoy garnered an enthusiastic reception. In a visual shared by news agency ANI, crowds gathered to shower flower petals on Modi's procession, resonating with chants of "Modi, Modi." The energetic display underscores the fervour building up as political activities intensify in the lead-up to the crucial state elections. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Promises First CM From BJP to be From ‘Backward Class’ if Party Comes to Power (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Begins Roadshow in Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins a roadshow in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/VeyF7Q4CxK — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

