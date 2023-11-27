Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Monday, November 27, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. PM Modi claimed that if his party comes to power in the state in the forthcoming elections, the first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) will be from the BC (Backward Class) community, adding that the coming five years are very crucial for the development of Telangana. “Today, the state of Telangana is 10 years old. After five years, it will be 15. So, this duration is very crucial. These five years will decide how Telangana will be the number one in the country. Telangana is at such an age that we can't experiment anymore, we can't make any mistakes. We can't leave Telangana on its fate. Now, we have to build the Telangana of our dreams. For this, Telangana needs the BJP”, he further stated. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Mahabubabad, Calls ‘Public’ a Form of Almighty (Watch Video).

PM Modi Promises First CM From BJP to be From ‘Backward Class’ in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | In Karimnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BJP has promised you that in its government, the first CM will be from the BC (Backward Class) community...The coming five years are very crucial for the development of Telangana. Today the state of… pic.twitter.com/RuamWBKNLe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

