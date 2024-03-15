The Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh directed the Tamil Nadu Police to permit a 4-km road show during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Coimbatore on March 18 with certain conditions. The state police had denied permission for the road show of the Prime Minister scheduled to be held on Monday, March 18, 2024. Tamil Nadu Police Denies Permission for PM Narendra Modi’s Roadshow in Coimbatore Citing Security Reasons.

Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Police to Permit Narendra Modi’s Roadshow

Tamil Nadu | Madras High Court Justice N Anand Venkatesh directs Coimbatore Police to permit a 4-km road show during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on 18th March with certain conditions. — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024

