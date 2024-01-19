PM Modi Schedule Today on January 19, 2024: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Friday

PM Modi Schedule Today on January 19, 2024: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on January 19, Friday. At around 10:45 am, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Solapur, Maharashtra. At around 2:45 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Centre and launch the Boeing Sukanya Programme in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Thereafter, at around 6 am, the Prime Minister will participate in the opening ceremony of Khelo India Youth Games 2023 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. (Reports from PIB).
Check PM Modi Schedule on January 19, 2024 in Detail:
Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Will Be Chief Guest and Inaugurate 6th Edition of KIYG in Chennai