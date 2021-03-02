PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Death of Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan. The Prime Minister says that he will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organizational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Khandwa Shri Nandkumar Singh Chauhan Ji. He will be remembered for his contributions to Parliamentary proceedings, organisational skills and efforts to strengthen the BJP across Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2021

