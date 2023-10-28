Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, October 28, showered praises on Pooja for winning the bronze medal in the women's 1500m T-20 event at the Asian Para Games 2023. "It is an outstanding Bronze for Pooja in Women's 1500m T-20 at the Asian Para Games! Heartiest congratulations Pooja. Her grit and incredible performance have led to this success," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Pooja secured the medal with her incredible athleticism and a timing of 5:38.81. This is her second medal at the Asian Para Games 2023. Pooja Wins Bronze Medal in Women's 1500m T20 Event at Asian Para Games 2023.

PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praises on Pooja

It is an outstanding Bronze for Pooja in Women's 1500m T-20 at the Asian Para Games! Heartiest congratulations Pooja. Her grit and incredible performance have led to this success. pic.twitter.com/wgij6iiRVO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)