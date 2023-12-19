Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, December 19 and gave a request petition to declare the damage caused by the Michaung storm and the heavy rainfall in the southern districts as a national calamity. He further requested PM Modi to provide a disaster relief fund. Stalin said that the damage caused by the heavy rains has not been seen in history in 100 years in the southern districts. Therefore, Rs 2000 crore from the disaster relief fund needs to be given for livelihood assistance for Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts, according to an official statement by PMO. Cyclone Michaung: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Seeks Relief Fund of Rs 5060 Crores.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Meets PM Narendra Modi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave a request petition to declare the damage caused by the Michaung storm and the heavy rainfall in the southern districts as a national calamity and to provide a disaster relief fund. TN CM has said that… pic.twitter.com/IwUJe5pU8a — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2023

