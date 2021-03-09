PM Narendra Modi Releases 11 Volumes of the Manuscript:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 11 volumes of the manuscript with commentaries by 21 scholars on shlokas of Bhagavad Gita Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Dr Karan Singh also present pic.twitter.com/iBG2aDYQ20 — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)