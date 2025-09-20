Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in his home state of Gujarat today, September 20, where he is participating in the ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ event. PM Narendra Modi shared a heartwarming moment with the crowd when a young child greeted him with a salute during his roadshow in Gujarat's Bhavnagar on Saturday, September 20. Acknowledging the child’s gesture, the Prime Minister immediately returned the salute with a smile, drawing loud cheers from the gathered public. Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various development projects totaling over INR 34,200 crore, with a key focus on enhancing Gujarat’s infrastructure and maritime sector. Later in the day, he will inaugurate several important maritime sector projects, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal and LNG infrastructure. 'Will Benefit People Across India': PM Narendra Modi Ahead of ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ Event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar.

PM Narendra Modi Responds to Child’s Salute With Heartwarming Gesture

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat | PM Narendra Modi responds with a salute to a child who was saluting him during the roadshow in Bhavnagar pic.twitter.com/b64ZW8mHZ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)