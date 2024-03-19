Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kerala today, March 19. During his visit, the Indian Prime Minister held a roadshow in Kerala's Palakkad. A video of PM Narendra Modi's roadshow has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute video clip shows PM Narendra Modi being showered with flower petals as he holds a roadshow in Palakkad. Kerala: NDA Files Poll Code Violation Complaint Against CPI Candidate in Thrissur.

PM Modi in Kerala

#WATCH | Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Palakkad. pic.twitter.com/spv4moR8Vq — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)