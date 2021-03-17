PM Narendra Modi to Visit Bangladesh on March 26, 27 at Invitation of PM Sheikh Hasina

PM @narendramodi will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of PM Sheikh Hasina. This will be PM’s first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic which highlights the priority India attaches to Bangladesh.https://t.co/JIF5YuS9Hd pic.twitter.com/HamGWAK1lM — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) March 17, 2021

