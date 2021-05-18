Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu tomorrow, to review the situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae. He will conduct an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later.

PM Modi To Visit Gujarat And Diu To Review Cyclone Tauktae Damage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu tomorrow, to review the situation & damage due to #CycloneTauktae. He will conduct an aerial survey of areas such as Una, Diu, Jafarabad, and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting in Ahmedabad later. pic.twitter.com/sYH9MRIAk2 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)