Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening offered prayers at Ambaji mandir in Gujarat. Pm Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, launched projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Ambaji. The PM also inaugurated Phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project on Friday. Video: PM Narendra Modi Dumps VIP Culture, Stops Convoy to Give Way to An Ambulance in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi Offers Prayers at Ambaji Mandir:

