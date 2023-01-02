In a horrifying accident, a midair collision between two helicopters in Australia has left four people dead and three others were critically injured in the mishap. According to the reports, the collision took place at around 2 pm local time off near Sea World Theme Park in Main Beach on the Gold Coast. Several footages of the aftermath of the collision have surfaced online. In one video, one helicopter was seen landing safely on the beach but the debris from the other was scattered across the area.

Two Helicopters Collide in Air Near Sea World Theme Park:

Police confirm 4 people were killed, 3 others critically injured in helicopter collision on Australia's Gold Coast, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 2, 2023

Helicopter Collision in Australia:

A midair collision between two helicopters in Australia has left four people dead and three others in critical condition, authorities said Monday. pic.twitter.com/yE8bPDPZJ5 — Yuki Eliot (@yuki_binance) January 2, 2023

Two Helicopters Collide in Air:

A friend is staying near where the two helicopters collided, reportedly killing four people. Easy to believe when you see this wreckage. pic.twitter.com/XFBwXX7pTQ — Robert McKnight (@rob_mcknight) January 2, 2023

One Helicopter Landed Safely on Beach:

#BREAKING: Multiple fatalities feared after two helicopters collided mid-air over the #Southport #Broadwater on the #GoldCoast. This video purports to show one of the choppers appearing to land on a sand bank near #SeaWorld. Witnesses say the other landed in the water. pic.twitter.com/6BXNN3JhtT — Jaydan Duck (@JaydanDuck) January 2, 2023

Two Chopper Collide Mid-Air:

Ambulance after ambulance rushing the the scene of what I’m told is a chopper crash near SeaWorld. I’ve been told one chopper is in the water pic.twitter.com/FU93kVjvSH — Luke Bradnam (@LukeBradnam) January 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)