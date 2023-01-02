In a horrifying accident, a midair collision between two helicopters in Australia has left four people dead and three others were critically injured in the mishap. According to the reports, the collision took place at around 2 pm local time off near Sea World Theme Park in Main Beach on the Gold Coast. Several footages of the aftermath of the collision have surfaced online. In one video, one helicopter was seen landing safely on the beach but the debris from the other was scattered across the area.

Two Helicopters Collide in Air Near Sea World Theme Park:

Helicopter Collision in Australia:

Two Helicopters Collide in Air:

One Helicopter Landed Safely on Beach:

Two Chopper Collide Mid-Air:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)