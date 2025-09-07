In a shocking incident from Prayagraj, a young woman attempted suicide by hanging herself from a tree after allegedly being raped on the pretext of marriage. The victim was rescued by locals who rushed to save her after witnessing the distressing act. A video of the incident has since surfaced online, drawing widespread outrage. According to police, the accused, Surendra Yadav, allegedly raped the woman by threatening and intimidating her. The girl, devastated by the assault, tried to end her life but was saved in time. Reportedly, Yadav has been arrested, and further investigation is underway. Prayagraj: UP Cop Offers Flowers and Milk As Ganga Floods His Home, Says ‘Blessed to Have Maa at My Doorstep’ (Watch Video).

Minor Girl Attempts Suicide After Sex Assault in Prayagraj

यूपी – प्रयागराज में रेप पीड़ित युवती पेड़ पर चढ़कर फांसी पर झूल गई। पब्लिक ने उसे किसी तरह बचाया। इस घटना का Live Video सामने आया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी सुरेंद्र यादव को गिरफ्तार किया। उस पर शादी का झांसा देकर रेप करने का आरोप है। pic.twitter.com/r6rpG0tkVU — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) September 7, 2025

Locals Save Rape Victim From Suicide in UP (Trigger Warning)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

