In flood-hit Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, where the Ganga and Yamuna rivers have crossed danger levels, nearly 200 villages and several urban areas are inundated. Amid the crisis, a heartfelt moment is going viral on social media. A video shows Sub-Inspector Chandradeep Nishad of the Uttar Pradesh Police performing a ritual in uniform as floodwater enters his home in Daraganj. Standing ankle-deep in water, he offers flowers and milk to the river, calling it a blessing. “Jai Ganga Maiya! I feel blessed that you came to my doorstep,” he says emotionally in the video. Flood-Like Situation in Varanasi: Ganga Nears Danger Mark, Authorities Ban Boat Rides and Aarti Watching From River (Watch Video).

UP Cop Worships Ganga as Floodwater Enters His Home

