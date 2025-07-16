In Varanasi, the Ganga River is flowing just meters below the danger mark, prompting mass evacuations in low-lying areas. Rising water levels have caused reverse flow into the Varuna River, worsening the situation. Residents from Rasulgarh and Puranapul have moved to higher ground with their belongings and pets, setting up makeshift plastic tents roadside amid flood-like situation. Locals report receiving no government aid yet. Floodwaters have entered residential zones, submerging the Shitala Mata temple and much of the Assi Ghat, including the “Subah-e-Banaras” stage. Authorities have banned boat rides and viewing of Ganga Aarti from the river. Panic grips the area as water continues to rise, with night-time flooding feared. Relief camps are now being activated by the administration. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Several Parts of Maximum City; Heavy to Very Heavy Rains Likely During Next 2-3 Hours (See Pics and Videos) .

Varanasi Flood Alert

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: A tourist says, "I am currently at Namo Ghat. Due to the flood situation, we’re facing difficulty moving around..." pic.twitter.com/8pYQRoYcTR — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2025

