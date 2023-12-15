BJP leader Prem Chand Bairwa was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan on December 15. Joining him in this crucial role was BJP leader Diya Kumari, who also took the oath for the position during a ceremony held in Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other prominent BJP leaders attended the swearing-in event. Bhajanlal Sharma Swearing-In Ceremony: BJP Leader Takes Oath As New CM of Rajasthan (Watch Video).

BJP's Prem Chand Bairwa Sworn in as Deputy CM of Rajasthan

BJP leader Prem Chand Bairwa takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/RN1OqFJtSR — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

#WATCH | BJP leader Prem Chand Bairwa takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/MyfoT6oPmF — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

Diya Kumari Takes Oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan

BJP leader Diya Kumari takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/N8OrzgWcUr — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

#WATCH | BJP leader Diya Kumari takes oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, in the presence of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior leaders, in Jaipur pic.twitter.com/im6DANJgg9 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

