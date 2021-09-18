Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a drowning incident in Jharkhand. Seven girls drowned in a pond at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday during 'Karma Puja' festivities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in an incident of drowning in Latehar, Jharkhand. pic.twitter.com/Jj7bnr6wWc — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

PM Narendra Modi Tweet:

Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 18, 2021

