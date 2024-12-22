Looking to consolidate their top spot, Haryana Steelers will clash against U Mumba in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024 on December 22. The Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba PKL 11 match will be played at Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune and commence at 09:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network has broadcasting rights for the PKL 2024 matches. The Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba PKL 2024-25 match will have live telecast viewing options on Star Sports Channels. Fans can also tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website for the Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba PKL 2024 for live streaming viewing option. PKL 2024: Patna Pirates’ Top-Two Chance in Peril, Ties With Gujarat Giants.

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Live

It's a battle for pride! #TamilThalaivas take on #BengaluruBulls in an intense showdown! Meanwhile, #HaryanaSteelers defend their top spot against U Mumba, who will fight to secure their playoff spot!#ProKabaddiOnStar 👉 LIVE every day from 7:30 PM! 🤼‍♂ #FightForPKLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5yt7vK3mEr — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 22, 2024

