Nampally court in Hyderabad has returned the remand application for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh and ordered that he be released forthwith. He was arrested over his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. The BJP suspended him and also issued a show cause notice.

Check Tweet:

Telangana | 14ACMM Court returns the remand application for suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh; orders that he be released forthwith. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/HxLXAwcRa1 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

