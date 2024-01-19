The Madras High Court recently stayed the ongoing investigation against R Jaganathan, the Vice Chancellor of Periyar University, in an alleged case of fund misappropriation. The high court bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh put a stay on the investigation pending the disposal of a plea by Jaganathan to quash the FIR against him. The high court court opined that the allegations in the FIR did not constitute an offence. After consideration of all the materials, the court also opined that the prosecution was instituted with an ulterior motive. "In the instant case, considering the materials placed before this Court, this Court finds that the criminal prosecution has been instituted with an ulterior motive. It is the duty of this Court to look into the attending circumstances, emerging from the record of the case over and above the averments made in the FIR." the court stated. HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court.

Prosecution Instituted With Ulterior Motive

