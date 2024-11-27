All schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed on November 28 due to heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department predicts continued downpours as a deep depression intensifies into a cyclonic storm. Chennai Power Shutdown on November 28: City to Face 5-Hour Power Cut on Thursday Amid Heavy Rains, Check List of Affected Areas.

Puducherry School Holiday

Due to heavy rains, holiday has been declared for all government and private schools, government-aided schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow, November 28, 2024: Puducherry Education Minister, Arumugam Namassivayam. — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

