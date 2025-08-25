BJP leader Prem Nath Dogra reacted to the collapse of a key bridge on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway, stating, "Pul toota nahi, bas baith gaya hai," (structure had sunk rather than broken). Speaking to the media, Dogra dismissed claims targeting the BJP, PM Narendra Modi, or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, stressing that the bridge was constructed in 2009 under the Congress government. He blamed illegal mining for the collapse, saying excessive excavation of nearly 2,020 feet of the riverbed weakened the foundation of the bridge pillars. Dogra emphasised that top-quality material had been used in the bridge’s construction, but unchecked mining caused the damage. The incident, which occurred after heavy rains swelled the Sahar Khad river, disrupted traffic movement and triggered flood alerts. Another Cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir: 4 Dead in Kathua’s Janglote Area, Landslide and Flash Floods Trap 6 in Jodh Village (Watch Videos).

‘Pul Toota Nahin, Bas Baith Gaya’: Prem Nath Dogra on Kathua Bridge

Illegal Mining Behind Kathua Bridge Damage: Prem Nath Dogra

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)