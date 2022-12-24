Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant on Saturday said that COVID-19 is now out of Maharashtra. "There are only 132 Covid patients in the state. There is nothing to fear," Sawant said. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr Mandaviya said that virus RNA found in sewage samples in Delhi & Mumbai. He also urged people to wear masks, avoid crowded places and follow Covid appropriate behaviour. COVID-19 Scare: Modi Government Asks States to Ensure Availability of Oxygen, Functional Life Support Equipment at Hospitals.

There Is Nothing To Fear

Pune | #COVID19 is now out of Maharashtra. There are only 132 Covid patients in the state. There is nothing to fear: Maharashtra Health Minister Tanaji Sawant pic.twitter.com/3AoAqEKnSH — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)