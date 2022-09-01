A video has gone viral on social media, which shows a drunk 50-year-old man trying to climb down from window of his fifth-floor house. However, the man lost his balance and fell down resulting in his death on the spot. The incident took place in Prerna Society's Akara No. 22 building in Nigdi area of Pimpri city. The deceased, Anil Kamble has two daughters and a son. The video of the incident was shot by people standing under the building in their mobile phones.

