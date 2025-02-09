A fire broke out at a residential building on NIBM Road in Pune's Kondhwa. A video of the fire has surfaced on social media. Four fire tenders responded to the scene, and the fire has since been extinguished. Two people sustained injuries and have been taken to the hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited, according to the Pune Fire Department. Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire: 3 Shops Gutted, Properties Worth of Lakhs Destroyed After Major Blaze Erupts at Garment Shop in Kudalwadi Area, Brought Under Control (Watch Videos).

Pune Fire

#WATCH | A fire broke out at a residential building on NIBM road in Kondhwa, Pune. 4 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been doused off. Two people are injured and have been sent to hospital for treatment..more details awaited: Pune Fire Department (Visuals… pic.twitter.com/xK7nzAgvvw — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2025

