In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a student from Chhattisgarh living in Pune was seen brutally abusing her pet cat in a residential corridor. The disturbing footage, shared by Nitesh Khare of the Society for Animal Safety, shows the woman repeatedly slamming the helpless feline on the ground and tossing it into the air. She later reappears, slapping and flinging the terrified animal again. The video sparked widespread outrage online. Thankfully, swift police action led to her detention, and the cat was rescued and placed in safe care. Khare informed that an NC (non-cognizable) complaint has been filed. The accused’s identity is being withheld for safety reasons. The rescued cat will soon be moved to a loving foster home, Khare concluded. Animal Cruelty in Pune: Stray Dog Crushed to Death in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Case Registered Against Car Driver After Video Surfaces.

