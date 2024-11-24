An LPG-filled tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near the Warje Bridge on Sunday, November 24, heading towards Katraj. The incident led to a significant disruption in traffic, with emergency teams rushing to the scene to manage the situation. Fire brigade officials, along with staff and two cranes, were promptly deployed to clear the tanker and restore traffic flow. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. Pune Road Rage: Autorickshaw Driver Attacks Car Driver After Overtaking Dispute Near Maharashtra's Aundh Military Station, Shocking Video Surfaces.

LPG Tanker Overturns on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Near Warje Bridge

Pune: An LPG-filled tanker overturned on the Mumbai-Pune lane towards Katraj at Warje Bridge. Fire brigade officials, staff, and two cranes are at the site to manage traffic and disperse the crowd. No casualties have been reported pic.twitter.com/qw1ri6NeER — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2024

