'Bengaluru Is the Most Expensive City To Live': Redditor Says Monthly Income of INR 50,000 to INR 60,000 Is Insufficient To Support Nuclear Family in Bangalore, Viral Post Sparks Debate

A Reddit post claiming that Bengaluru is the most expensive city to live in the country has sparked online debate. The user "‘Optimal-Animal-90" in a post on Reddit said that everything is expensive in Bengaluru. "From street food to living expenses to lifestyle everything! A normal 50-60k / month salary is impossible to sustain a nuclear family. Compared to other cities," the post claimed. The Reddit user also said that he has lived in several cities, such as Pune, Ahmedabad and Mumbai and has friends in Hyderabad and Kolkata. "All these cities people can live in any conditions. Like.. They have cheap street food to cheap local transport like autos etc," the user added. The Reddit user praised Mumbai and said that he was shocked to learn that street food and travel were cheap in the city. The post, which has now gone viral, has attracted over 100 comments. One user replied, "Bangalore is nowhere, I repeat nowhere close as expensive as Mumbai is. I have lived in both the cities for years," while a second user said, "Hyd is as costly as bangalore too , I do see recently from past 1 year". World’s Most Expensive Dog: Bengaluru Man Buys Rare ‘Wolfdog’ for INR 50 Crore, Video Surfaces.

Reddit User Says Bengaluru Is the Most Expensive City in India

