In a shocking incident in Maharashtra, a 20-year-old youth set six two-wheelers ablaze in Pune. The alleged incident occurred around 1 AM today, July 8 at Pune's Ramwadi area. It is learnt that the youth set the vehicles on fire while trying to steal petrol. The blaze erupted after the youth lit a cigarette near the vehicles. After the incident came to light, Chandan Nagar Police immediately reached the spot and took the accused into custody. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. It is also reported that the incident has sparked panic among local residents. A disturbing video of the incieent has also gone viral on social media. Pune Shocker: Elderly Patient Demands Kiss, Offers Money to 27-Year-Old Receptionist in Exchange for Sexual Favours in Maharashtra’s Vishrambag Road Area; Arrested.

Youth Sets Two-Wheelers Ablaze in Pune

A shocking incident unfolded in Pune's Ramwadi area around 1 AM when a 20-year-old youth set six two-wheelers ablaze while attempting to steal petrol. The fire broke out after he carelessly lit a cigarette near the vehicles. Chandan Nagar Police swiftly reached the spot and took… pic.twitter.com/ivlwSCKFS6 — Pune Mirror (@ThePuneMirror) July 7, 2025

