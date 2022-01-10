Chandigarh, January 10: Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party on Monday got the hockey stick and ball as election symbol for the upcoming assembly elections 2022 in Punjab. The former Punjab Chief Minister, who was with Congress earlier, had a fallout with the party leadership last year and quit the party. He decided to form his own party ahead of the state elections and announced that his party would fight the polls in alliance with the BJP. Punjab will vote on February 14 in a single phase and the result will be announced on March 10, 2022.

