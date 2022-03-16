Khatkar Kalan (Punjab), March 16: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to AAP's CM designate Bhagwant Mann. Mann's oath-taking ceremony took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

Check the tweet:

Bhagwant Mann takes oath as the Chief Minister of Punjab in Khatkar Kalan. pic.twitter.com/LRJjwUVT8S — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

