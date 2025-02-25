In a major action under Punjab’s War on Drugs campaign, Punjab Police demolished the house of alleged drug trafficker Sonu in Talwandi village late last night. Sonu, who has been involved in drug trafficking for the past three years, has six FIRs registered against him. According to police sources, the crackdown was part of a larger effort to dismantle drug networks operating in the region. Authorities had been tracking Sonu’s activities for months before taking this decisive action. His house was reportedly being used as a hub for illegal activities. Officials stated that the operation would send a strong message to those involved in the drug trade. Further investigations are underway to trace Sonu’s associates and suppliers. Farmers Protest: Punjab Government Informs Supreme Court Jagjit Singh Dallewal To Take Medical Aid if Centre Agrees To Talk.

Police Demolish House of Alleged Drug Trafficker Sonu in Talwandi Under ‘War on Drugs’

Punjab Police launched a crackdown under Punjab’s War on Drugs, demolishing the house of drug mafia Sonu in Talwandi village late last night. Sonu has been involved in drug trafficking for three years and has six FIRs registered against him. pic.twitter.com/W2lA6lSy2Z — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) February 25, 2025

