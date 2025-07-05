In a jaw-dropping wildlife encounter, a giant python was caught on camera swallowing a fox alive in broad daylight near Balediha village in Jharkhand’s Giridih district. The rare incident occurred on Tuesday in a forested area under Sariya police limits. Villagers grazing cattle witnessed the snake coiling tightly around the fox before slowly devouring it. Startled by the raw, wild spectacle, locals filmed the act, and videos quickly went viral. In one shocking clip, the fox is seen halfway inside the python’s mouth. Witnesses claimed the python later regurgitated the animal, though the reason is unknown. Surprisingly, the forest department was never alerted, leaving the snake and its meal undisturbed. Python Tied to Bike, Dragged Along Road in Rajasthan’s Banswara, Police Launch Probe After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Python Swallows Fox

