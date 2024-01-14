Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi arrived at Delhi airport today, January 13. He will likely fly to Manipur, where he will kick-start the "Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra" from Thoubal today. The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts. A day before the yatra, Congress asserted that the yatra was an ideological yatra and not an electoral one, and it was being taken out against the "anyway kaal" (period of injustice) of 10 years of the Narendra Modi government. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Kick-Start Nyay Yatra From Violence-Hit Manipur Amid Restrictions.

Rahul Gandhi Arrives at Delhi Airport

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Delhi airport. He will kick-start 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' from Manipur's Thoubal today. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, going through 110 districts. pic.twitter.com/GFPwwzfDAb — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

