In Kerala’s Kannur, police indulged in lathi-charge against the Youth Congress workers. They used water cannons to disperse the protestors who were agitating against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. The protest by Congress workers entered the second day. The IYC members were showcasing “unmute democracy” and “save Indian Democracy” placards at the protest site. Congress Workers Clash With Police During Protest Over Rahul Gandhi’s Disqualification in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara (Watch Video).

Kerala Congress Protest

#WATCH | Police lathi-charge and use water cannon against Youth Congress workers protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP in Kannur, Kerala pic.twitter.com/SsY6JD94MJ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)