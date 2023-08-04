Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Friday reacted to the Supreme Court's decision to stay Rahu Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi' surname remark defamation case. Speaking to the media, Aaditya Thackeray said, "I think it is an appropriate order." Speaking further, the Shiv Sena leader said that if you see the judgement, the order today, it is very important that we have people who speak the truth coming back to the Lok Sabha. "Politics of hate, of vengeance will not win in this country. We support this order," he added. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi welcomed Supreme Court's decision and said, "Aaj nahi toh kal, kal nahi toh parson sachai ki jeet hoti hai. But my path is clear." 'Sachai Ki Jeet Hoti Hai': Rahul Gandhi Thanks People for Their Love and Support After Supreme Court Grants Him Relief From Conviction in 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case (Watch Video).

'We Support This Order'

#WATCH | On Supreme Court staying conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi' surname remark defamation case, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, "I think it is an appropriate order. If you see the judgement, the order today, it is very important that we have people who speak… pic.twitter.com/MxbI2U8ZbN — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

