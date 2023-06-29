Rahul Gandhi on Thursday shared lunch with children at a relief camp set up at a school in Churachandpur, Manipur. Congress leader, who had to take a chopper to Churachandpur this afternoon to visit relief camps after his convoy was stopped by the police in the Bishnupur area, reached a violence-hit area. In a tweet, Gandhi hit out at the BJP-led state government, saying that he had come to listen to the brothers and sisters of Manipur but was being stopped from doing so. “It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me. Rahul Gandhi Takes Chopper To Reach Manipur’s Churrandpur After Being Stuck for Hours at Bishnupur.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Lunch With Children in Manipur:

VIDEO | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shares lunch with children at a relief camp set up at a school in Churachandpur, Manipur. pic.twitter.com/ikzNZGJXG6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2023

