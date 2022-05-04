Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on May 10. Gohil also said that the Wayanad MP will launch the Adivasi Adhikar Satyagrah campaign of Congress in Dahod.

Check tweet:

Rahul Gandhi will visit Gujarat on May 10th. He will launch the Adivasi Adhikar Satyagrah campaign of Congress in Dahod, Gujarat: Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil (File photo) pic.twitter.com/LHSmGpMtc1 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)