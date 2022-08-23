Schools in Jalore districts of Rajasthan will be closed for students on August 24, 2022, as heavy rainfall continues in the state. Teaching staff has been requested to remain present. Several areas in parts of Rajasthan are waterlogged due to heavy rains.

