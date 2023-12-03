As the trends show a massive setback for Congress in Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to X and wrote, “We humbly accept the mandate given by the people of Rajasthan. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public.” The latter further said, “I wish the new government all the best...All the schemes including OPS, Chiranjeevi and the pace of development that we have given to Rajasthan in these five years should be taken forward.” Currently, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) seems to be inching towards victory in the state, with the Congress on the second position. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Concedes Defeat, Says ‘Will Bounce Back’.

CM Ashok Gehlot Concedes Defeat in Assembly Elections 2023

राजस्थान की जनता द्वारा दिए गए जनादेश को हम विनम्रतापूर्वक स्वीकार करते हैं। यह सभी के लिए एक अप्रत्याशित परिणाम है। यह हार दिखाती है कि हम अपनी योजनाओं, कानूनों और नवाचारों को जनता तक पहुंचाने में पूरी तरह कामयाब नहीं रहे। मैं नई सरकार को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। मेरी उनको सलाह है… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 3, 2023

