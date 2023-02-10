Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced to provide benefits under the old pension scheme to personnel of various boards and corporations in the state. The chief minister had announced the revival of the old pension scheme for state government employees in his government's budget last year. Expanding that in the Rajasthan Budget for 2023-24, Gehlot said benefits of the old pension scheme will be granted to personnel of boards, corporations, academies and universities. He said this will benefit more than one lakh employees. Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje Targets CM Ashok Gehlot After He Allegedly Reads Old Budget, Says ‘State Not Safe in His Hands’ (Watch Video).

Old Pension Scheme for Personnel of Various Boards, Corporations Announced in Congress-Ruled Rajasthan:

LIVE: Presenting State Budget for the financial year 2023-24 https://t.co/hfJP71L14i — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 10, 2023

