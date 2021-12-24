A fire broke out at a chemical factory near City Mall in Kota district on Friday. Five fire tenders have reached the spot. Till now, there are no reports ony injuries due to the blaze. A thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area. More details are still awaited.

Tweet By ANI:

Rajasthan | Fire breaks out at a chemical factory near City Mall in Kota district; Five fire engines at the spot pic.twitter.com/KBPNQXKse5 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

