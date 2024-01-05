Rajasthan Minister Heeralal Nagar suffered minor injuries after the stage set up for his felicitation collapsed in Kota on Thursday, January 4. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The stage collapse marred the welcome ceremony of Heeralal Nagar, the new Minister of State with independent charge, in his constituency Sangoth, Rajasthan. The stage crumbled as he was being garlanded by about 40 people, far exceeding its capacity of 15. Four BJP workers were injured and taken to the hospital, two of them critically. The event was cut short by the accident, which shocked the crowd. Minister Heeralal Nagar, however, suffered only a muscle cramp. Bhajan Lal Sharma Accident Video: Rajasthan CM's Car Veers Off Road, Gets Stuck in Sewer; No Injuries Reported.

Rajasthan Minister Heeralal Nagar Suffers Injuries

VIDEO | Stage set for the felicitation of Rajasthan minister Heeralal Nagar in Kota collapsed yesterday night, resulting in four injuries. pic.twitter.com/5M3J7YZWjE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 5, 2024

