RPF woman constable's bravery has saved two more lives from meeting an accident in Rajasthan’s Abu Road railway station. In a video shared by RPF India, RPF constable Manisha Sharma can be seen showing quick presence of mind and coming to the rescue of two people who fell while trying to board a moving train. She can be seen pulling the two passengers towards the safe zone. Through the video, awareness has been spread across the public, so that no such incidents happen in the future. Viral Video: Alert RPF Constable Saves Man Who Slips and Gets Stuck Between Train and Platform While Boarding in Mumbai.

RPF Constable Saves Lives:

#RPF lady constable Manisha Sharma bravely stepped forward to save two lives at Abu Road railway station. We are always on alert ensuring that passengers have a safe and secure journey.#MissionJeewanRaksha #HeroesInUniform @rpfnwraii pic.twitter.com/9b23SmD0jc — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) February 1, 2023

