Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt on Wednesday said that financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal. He was murdered by two men who chopped his head off and later recorded a video admitting to killing the man over a social media post supporting Nupur Sharma. The two accused have been arrested.

Check tweet:

Rajasthan | Udaipur beheading: A financial compensation of Rs 31 lakhs will be given to the kin of Kanhaiya Lal: Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt (file pic) pic.twitter.com/CH0F9mACvk — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)