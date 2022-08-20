Several leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra LoP Ajit Pawar, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and others took to Twitter on Saturday to pay tributes to the former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Gandhi, the last member of the Nehru-Gandhi family to hold the post of PM of India, was born on August 20, 1944, in Mumbai.

PM Modi Tweeted:

On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 20, 2022

Rahul Gandhi Remembers His Father:

पापा, आप हर पल मेरे साथ, मेरे दिल में हैं। मैं हमेशा प्रयास करूंगा कि देश के लिए जो सपना आपने देखा, उसे पूरा कर सकूं। pic.twitter.com/578m1vY2tT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 20, 2022

Ajit Pawar Tweets:

Remembering our Former PM & Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi ji, fondly called the 'Father of Information Technology & Telecom revolution' in India, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/IlmzhSaef4 — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) August 20, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal Tweeted:

Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 20, 2022

